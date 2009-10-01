CBS, TV.com Set ‘In A Flash’ Web Series

CBS owned TV.com and CBSSports.com are launching a pair of Web series. TV.com is launching TV In a Flash, which will wrap up the previous week in television through clips and commentary in a two-minute Web show.

CBSSports.com will launch Sports In a Flash, a daily sports program that will feature highlights and commentary from the day’s big stories in sports.

Both In a Flash programs are being produced in conjunction with CBS Interactive AT&T, and its media agency, Mediaedge:cia. AT&T is sponsoring the series.

"Both of our In a Flash series are a great way for television and sports fans to quickly get up to speed with fresh, original content from the experts," said Dave Morris, Chief Client Officer, CBS Interactive. "This series is a great example of how CBS Interactive can work with a client to create original content that resonates with our diverse communities."