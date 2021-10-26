CBS TV Stations Looks for ‘Impacting Communities’ EP at Each News Station

The CBS-owned TV stations are searching for personnel to fill the new role of executive producer, Impacting Communities. CBS will hire one for each of its 13 markets where it produces local news.

“The EP, Impacting Communities at our stations will play a pivotal role in leading our next-generation storytelling efforts — focusing on areas where we can affect change in the communities we serve, every single day — as well as ensuring balance and authenticity in our local products across platforms,” goes the job description. “You will be entrusted with guiding a team of reporters tasked with building relationships and sourcing original stories at the neighborhood-level. You will be responsible for surfacing and creating content across platforms focused on critical local issues and neighborhood triumphs, using storytelling to inspire compassion, mobilize communities, and spark action and conversations. EP's will design a strategic plan in partnership with the News Director and the Vice President of Content Development to ensure reaching this goal every day as well as work alongside the General Manager and Creative Services Director to identify and leverage those relationships/partnerships that could grow into brand-compliant station wide commitments and campaigns.”

(Image credit: CBS)

In a memo to staff, Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, described the “EPIC” positions as being “charged with helping us create tangible and meaningful impact across the diverse local communities we serve every day.” She mentioned the position being responsible for “measuring success on a daily basis.”

Each EPIC will report to the station news director. They will develop relationships in the community and source original content at the street level. “Utilizing our next-generation storytelling efforts with content flowing seamlessly across our streaming, digital and broadcast platforms, we will address issues of concern with a high level of intentionality, and spark conversations that ultimately lead to positive change,” said McMahon.

Community journalism “has the power to hold the powerful accountable, to effect positive change, to take on the most pressing topics of our time, and to seek solutions,” added McMahon. “It also has the ability to introduce us to people and places we may otherwise never know about … showcasing the champions and the change-makers among us.”

The owned stations include WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles and WBBM Chicago.