CBS TV Group Promotes Communicators
Joannne Calabria, who has headed the communications department at KYW-TV and WPSG-TV, the CBS duopoly in Philadelphia, has been named VP, public affairs, for the CBS TV stations. Mike Nelson, from KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, has been named VP, communications.
Calabria will oversee group-wide public affairs, maintaining an office in Philadelphia as well as New York. Nelson will be the lead spokesperson for the 39-station CBS group.
Both are newly-created group posts.
