CBS Training Program Taps Two

CBS named the first two participants in a training program for journalists of color.

James Black will report for WBNS Columbus, Ohio, and Alturo Rhymes will work for CBS Newspath, the network’s affiliate news service in New York.

The program was started to train producers and correspondents for jobs at CBS News, CBS affiliates, O&O stations. The journalists, who are required to have at least two years of newsroom experience before the program, spend two years in CBS affiliate newsrooms or at CBS Newspath. The program's goal is to eventually place them at CBS News.

CBS News’ Senior VP of Standards and Special Projects Linda Mason said the program takes journalists with newsroom experience “who have shown impressive talent and potential, and puts them in an environment where they can be challenged and mentored.”

Black, 44, a Washington, D.C. native, worked as a reporter for WRIC Richmond, Va., WXLV Winston-Salem, N.C., and WICZ Vestal, N.Y.

Rhymes, 33, most recently worked as a segment producer on CNBC’s Power Lunch and spent five years at CNN. He also worked at NBC Nightly News, as well as two venues in his hometown of Chicago: an NBC News bureau and WMAQ.

The program was announced in August 2004 at the annual National Association of Black Journalists convention. Today's announcement comes on the first day of this year's NABJ confab, which runs through Aug. 7 in Atlanta.