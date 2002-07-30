CBS tops weekly ratings

CBS won the Nielsen Media Research household race for the week ending July

28 with an average 5.5 rating and a 10 share, narrowly beating NBC, which

averaged a 5.3/10.

ABC managed a third-place finish with a 3.9/7, but it was down a whopping 35

percent in households compared with the same week a year ago.

Fox was fourth with a 3.5/6, down just 3 percent from a year ago. (CBS and

NBC were down 5 percent and 2 percent, respectively).

NBC won the key demographic races of adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

Through the first 44 weeks of the broadcast year (Sept. 24, 2001, through July 28), NBC is

ahead in the household race with an 8.1/14 (up 8 percent) and CBS is in second

with a 7.6/13 (down 5 percent).

ABC is in third with a 5.8/10 (down 25 percent) and Fox is fourth with a 5.3/9

(down 5 percent).

Broadcast year-to-date, NBC leads with adults 18 through 49 and 25 through

54.

For adults 18 through 49, the numbers are: NBC 4.8/13 (up 6 percent), Fox

3.7/10 (down 8 percent), CBS 3.5/10 (down 4 percent) and ABC 3.3/9 (down 18 percent).

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 5.5/14 (up 6 percent); CBS 4.3/11 (down 4 percent); and ABC

and Fox 3.7/9 (ABC down 18 percent, Fox down 8 percent).