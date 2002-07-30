CBS tops weekly ratings
CBS won the Nielsen Media Research household race for the week ending July
28 with an average 5.5 rating and a 10 share, narrowly beating NBC, which
averaged a 5.3/10.
ABC managed a third-place finish with a 3.9/7, but it was down a whopping 35
percent in households compared with the same week a year ago.
Fox was fourth with a 3.5/6, down just 3 percent from a year ago. (CBS and
NBC were down 5 percent and 2 percent, respectively).
NBC won the key demographic races of adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
Through the first 44 weeks of the broadcast year (Sept. 24, 2001, through July 28), NBC is
ahead in the household race with an 8.1/14 (up 8 percent) and CBS is in second
with a 7.6/13 (down 5 percent).
ABC is in third with a 5.8/10 (down 25 percent) and Fox is fourth with a 5.3/9
(down 5 percent).
Broadcast year-to-date, NBC leads with adults 18 through 49 and 25 through
54.
For adults 18 through 49, the numbers are: NBC 4.8/13 (up 6 percent), Fox
3.7/10 (down 8 percent), CBS 3.5/10 (down 4 percent) and ABC 3.3/9 (down 18 percent).
Adults 25 through 54: NBC 5.5/14 (up 6 percent); CBS 4.3/11 (down 4 percent); and ABC
and Fox 3.7/9 (ABC down 18 percent, Fox down 8 percent).
