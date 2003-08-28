CBS tops Wednesday ratings
By Eric Smith
CBS won Wednesday night’s ratings contest with a lineup of 60 Minutes,
Big Brother and 48 Hours.
NBC was second with two episodes of Law & Order and The West
Wing.
The 10 p.m. episode of Law & Order was the night’s most-watched
show, garnering an 8.1 rating/14 share (household).
ABC was third in households but second in adults 18-49 with My Wife &
Kids, two episodes of George Lopez, Drew Carey and The
Family.
Fox was fourth with That 70s Show and Paradise Hotel.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS, 6.6/12;
NBC, 6.5/11; ABC, 4.7/8; Fox, 4.1/7.
Adults 18-49: CBS, 3.2/10; ABC, 3.0/9; Fox, 2.9/9; NBC, 2.8/9.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.1/3 for
Smallville and Angel, while UPN averaged a 2.0/3 for two episodes
of Enterprise.
