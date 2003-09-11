CBS Tops Wednesday Ratings

CBS won the Wednesday-night household and total-viewer ratings races, as well

as adults 25-54, with 60 Minutes II, Big Brother and 48

Hours.

Fox won adults 18-49 and 18-34 with two episodes of That 70s Show and

Paradise Hotel.

ABC was third in adults 18-49 and households with My Wife & Kids,

two episodes of George Lopez, The Drew Carey Show and the finale

of The Family.

NBC was second in households and viewers and fourth among adults 18-49 with

Ed, The West Wing and Law & Order.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 9.5

million, NBC 7.8 million, ABC 6.7 million and Fox 6.5 million.

Adults 18-49: Fox 3.2 rating/10 share, CBS 3.1/9, ABC 2.9/9 and NBC 2.5/8.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.3/7 (household) with

Enterprise and the premiere of fall-season entry Jake 2.0, which

averaged a 4.2/6. The WB Television Network averaged a 2.1/3 with Smallville and

Angel.