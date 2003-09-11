CBS Tops Wednesday Ratings
CBS won the Wednesday-night household and total-viewer ratings races, as well
as adults 25-54, with 60 Minutes II, Big Brother and 48
Hours.
Fox won adults 18-49 and 18-34 with two episodes of That 70s Show and
Paradise Hotel.
ABC was third in adults 18-49 and households with My Wife & Kids,
two episodes of George Lopez, The Drew Carey Show and the finale
of The Family.
NBC was second in households and viewers and fourth among adults 18-49 with
Ed, The West Wing and Law & Order.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 9.5
million, NBC 7.8 million, ABC 6.7 million and Fox 6.5 million.
Adults 18-49: Fox 3.2 rating/10 share, CBS 3.1/9, ABC 2.9/9 and NBC 2.5/8.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.3/7 (household) with
Enterprise and the premiere of fall-season entry Jake 2.0, which
averaged a 4.2/6. The WB Television Network averaged a 2.1/3 with Smallville and
Angel.
