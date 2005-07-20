CBS Tops Tuesday

CBS won the key 18-49 demo in the Nielsen overnight ratings Tuesday thanks to a night-topping 3.3 rating/9 share for Big Brother and a strong performance from Rock Star: INXS, which won its time period at10 with a 3/8, just edging out a Law & Order repeat on NBC.



Even a repeat of NCIS won its 8 p.m. time period, giving CBS a sweep of every half-hour until 10:30, when the last half your of NBC's Law & Order edged Rock Star, somewhat unusual, since reality competitions tend to build in that last half-hour.It was a close race for second between NBC and Fox, with the Peacock winning out with a 2.1/6. Its top show was the above-mentioned Law & Order at a 2.9/8. NBC’s reality offering, Average Joe, tied for second in its 8 p.m. time period with a 1.9/6, while I Want to Be a Hilton didn’t draw many takers at a 1.4/4, though its lead-in was President Bush announcing his new Supreme Court Pick.

None of the nets followed up the 10-minute 9 p.m. announcement with analysis, cutting directly to their entertainment fare..

Fox was in third on the night with a 2.0/6. It’s top show was House, with a 2.3/7 at 9.

ABC was fourth with a 1.8/5. Its Empire, the highly-touted original drama, continued to crumble, averaging a 1.6/4 at 10 p.m.

UPN was fifth with a 1/3 for repeats of its sitcoms, followed by The WB with a .7/2 for drama repeats.