CBS tops Thursday

CBS won Thursday night across most of the key ratings categories with The

Amazing Race, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.

NBC was second in the key adult demos and third in households with

Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace and ER.

ABC was third in the demos and second in households with a bloopers special,

Extreme Makeover and PrimeTime Live.

Fox was fourth across most of the key categories (but first with adults

18-34) with 90210 Reunion and an encore showing of the premiere of its

new fall drama, The O.C.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 11

million, ABC 7.2 million, NBC 6.5 million and Fox 3.8 million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): CBS 3.8/12, NBC 2.9/9, ABC 2.5/8 and Fox

1.8/6.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.0/7 (household) with

wrestling and The WB Television Network averaged a 2.3/4 with the movie House on the Hill.