CBS tops Thursday
CBS won Thursday night across most of the key ratings categories with The
Amazing Race, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.
NBC was second in the key adult demos and third in households with
Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace and ER.
ABC was third in the demos and second in households with a bloopers special,
Extreme Makeover and PrimeTime Live.
Fox was fourth across most of the key categories (but first with adults
18-34) with 90210 Reunion and an encore showing of the premiere of its
new fall drama, The O.C.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 11
million, ABC 7.2 million, NBC 6.5 million and Fox 3.8 million.
Adults 18-49 (rating/share): CBS 3.8/12, NBC 2.9/9, ABC 2.5/8 and Fox
1.8/6.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.0/7 (household) with
wrestling and The WB Television Network averaged a 2.3/4 with the movie House on the Hill.
