CBS tops Thursday

CBS won Thursday night across most of the key ratings categories with The

Amazing Race, CSI and Without a Trace.

NBC was second in the key adult demos and third in households with

Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace and ER.

ABC was third in the demos and second in households with a bloopers special,

ExtremeMakeover and Primetime Live.

Fox was fourth across most of the key categories (but first with adults

18-34) with 90210 Reunion and an encore showing of the premiere of its

new fall drama, The O.C.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 11

million; ABC, 7.2 million; NBC, 6.5 million; Fox, 3.8 million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): CBS, 3.8/12; NBC, 2.9/9; ABC, 2.5/8; Fox,

1.8/6.

In the local Nielsen metered markets UPN averaged a 4.0/7 (household) with

wrestling and The WB averaged a 2.3/4 with the movie, House on the Hill.