CBS tops Thursday
CBS won Thursday night across most of the key ratings categories with The
Amazing Race, CSI and Without a Trace.
NBC was second in the key adult demos and third in households with
Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace and ER.
ABC was third in the demos and second in households with a bloopers special,
ExtremeMakeover and Primetime Live.
Fox was fourth across most of the key categories (but first with adults
18-34) with 90210 Reunion and an encore showing of the premiere of its
new fall drama, The O.C.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 11
million; ABC, 7.2 million; NBC, 6.5 million; Fox, 3.8 million.
Adults 18-49 (rating/share): CBS, 3.8/12; NBC, 2.9/9; ABC, 2.5/8; Fox,
1.8/6.
In the local Nielsen metered markets UPN averaged a 4.0/7 (household) with
wrestling and The WB averaged a 2.3/4 with the movie, House on the Hill.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.