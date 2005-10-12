CBS Tops Off Three New Series

CBS has given full-season pickups to freshman comedy How I Met Your Mother and new dramas Ghost Whisperer and Criminal Minds.

Mother has fit well into the Monday-night comedy lineup between returners King of Queens and Two and a Half Men, and joins NBC’s My Name Is Earl and UPN’s Everybody Hates Chris. in giving the fall schedule a welcome dose of relatively successful comedies.

Ghost Whisperer has been a bit of a surprise on Fridays, opening a night in which CBS is enjoying success with three consecutive dramas. Criminal Minds also has found an audience despite being matched up against ABC behemoth Lost Wednesdays at 9.

CBS also said it has added three scripts apiece of sitcom Out of Practice and drama Threshold.

The Monday night comedy was under the watchful eye of the network, but was buoyed by an 11% uptick in ratings Monday.

Threshold last week was just a tenth of a rating point off its premiere in the demo (2.4 last week versus a 2.5 debut).