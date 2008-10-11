CBS Tops the Night on Thursday

CBS had a strong showing on Thursday, Oct. 9, buoyed by Survivor with a 4.3 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo and 13.3 million viewers, and the season premiere of CSI with a 7 rating/17 share and 23 million viewers, taking the top spot at 9 p.m. in key categories. There was less good news for CBS at 10 p.m. with the new drama Eleventh Hour falling to third with a 3.3 rating/9 share and 11.6 million viewers.

ABC had a good night, with Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. ranking second in the hour with a 5.5 rating/13 share and 14.5 million viewers. The premiere of the network's new drama Life on Mars was the top-rated drama series premiere of the season, with a 3.8 rating/10 share and 11.6 million viewers.

NBC had a respectable showing on Thursday, with new 8:30 p.m. comedy Kath & Kim building on its My Name Is Earl lead-in with a 3.2 rating/9 share and 7.5 million viewers, taking second place in its time slot. The network's first primetime Saturday Night Live special built on its Office lead-in, notching a strong 5 rating/12 share and 10.6 million viewers. ER won the 10 p.m. hour in the demo with a 3.9 rating/10 share and 9.3 million viewers overall, the show's best performance since last November.

CW's Smallville and Supernatural improved on last week's numbers in the net's target demo of 18-34-year-olds.

Fox was dragged down to fourth place in the demo and total viewers by baseball. Game 1 of the National League Championship series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled in a paltry 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (demo shares were not available from Nielsen) and 7.73 million viewers from 8:18 to 11 p.m., based on time zone-adjusted fast nationals from Nielsen.