CBS tops Murrow winners

CBS News was the single biggest winner Monday as the Radio-Television News Directors Association handed out its "Edward
R. Murrow Awards" for excellence in broadcast journalism.

CBS News won eight awards, followed by NBC News with six.

The winners for overall excellence were:

  • TV network: CBS News, New York
  • TV large market: KIRO-TV Seattle
  • TV small market: KTUU-TV Anchorage, Alaska
  • Radio network: ABC News Radio, New York
  • Radio large market: WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee
  • Radio small market: KFDI-FM/KFTI(AM) Wichita, Kan.