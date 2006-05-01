CBS Tops Daytime Emmys

CBS took home the most Daytime Emmys for programs and performances April 28 with six (creative arts Emmys for daytime were handed out April 22).

A total of 15 awards were handed out at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, the first time the awards were not handed out in the Big Apple, where soaps used to originate back in the day.

ABC and the syndicated category tied at 3 apiece for second, followed by PBS with 2 and The Learning Channel with 1.

NBC was blanked in the program and performance category. The syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show took home two awards, for best talk show and outstanding talk host.

CBS' Guiding Light was the most-honored show with four awards. Alex Trebek was named outstanding game show host.