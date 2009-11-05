CBS Tops Business and Financial Reporting Emmy Nods

CBS cleaned up in the business and financial reporting Emmy nominations announced Thursday.

The network garnered 15 nominations, more than PBS (5), CNBC (3), ABC (2), and NBC (1) put together. CBS' nods were spread across virtually all its newscasts, with nominations for Evening News, Weekend News, Sunday Morning, and 60 Minutes.

BBC America got three nominations. HDNet, the Council on Foreign Relations and Wall Street Journal Web sites one apiece.

"In these times of almost unprecedented financial uncertainty, good business reporting is more important than ever," said News & Documentary Emmy Awards Chairman Bill Small, who coincidentally is the former CBS News top executive. "This year's nominees are the best of an excellent selection of submissions, and show how hard broadcast journalists have worked to keep viewers informed about the economic events that affect their lives," he said in announcing the nominations.

Lifetime Achievement for Business and Financial Reporting awards are going to Paul Kangas, anchor of for PBS' Nightly Business Report, and Linda O'Bryon, founder of the broadcast.

In the promotional announcement Emmy nominations, also announced Thursday, PBS led with 4 nominations, followed by ABC, CNBC, CNN, History Channel, MSNBC, and Travel Channel with one apiece.