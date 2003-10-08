CBS Tops Baseball, Football for Mon. Win

CBS won households, viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 Monday night with Yes, Dear

, Still Standing, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men

and CSI: Miami

.

CSI: Miami was the most-watched show of the night with 18.4 million viewers.

ABC was second across most of the key categories with PrimeTime Monday

and Monday Night Football

.

Fox, with game five of the Boston Red Sox-Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball American League Division Series, and NBC, with Fear Factor, LasVegas

and Third Watch

, tied in households and viewers, while NBC had the edge in the key adult demos, placing third in most of the demos to Fox’s fourth. The exception for NBC was adults 18-34, where it was first for the night.

The WB Television network was fifth across the board for the night with 7th

Heaven

and Everwood

. UPN was sixth with The Parkers

, Eve

, Girlfriends

and Half & Half

.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 15.3 million, ABC 13 million, NBC 11.3 million, Fox 11.2 million, WB 6.3 million and UPN 4.2 million.

Adults 18-49: CBS 5.3/13, ABC 5.0/13, NBC 4.6/12, Fox 3.9/10, WB 1.8/5 and UPN 1.6/4.