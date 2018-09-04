CBS to Stream Super Bowl on All Access App, Mobile

CBS Sports said it will be streaming Super Bowl LIII on more platforms, including the CBS All Access subscription service.

CBS Sports Digital streamed Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, but recent agreements with the NFL have given CBS more rights to stream games, particularly to connected TVs and mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

“We’re looking forward to bringing this season’s biggest game to the biggest possible digital audience and building on the record-breaking Super Bowl streams we’ve delivered in the past,” said Jeff Gerttula, executive VP and general manager, CBS Sports Digital. “Streaming Super Bowl LIII across CBS Sports Digital and CBS All Access platforms is a win for NFL fans.”

The entire NFL on CBS schedule will be streamed live on all CBS All Access platforms. This season for the first time that included mobile devices.

CBS also has rights to authenticated streaming through distribution partners in cable, satellite, telcom and virtual MVPDs.

Fans can also stream CBS NFL games including Super Bowl LIII via NFL.com and the NFL app.

Verizon, which formerly had exclusive mobile rights to NFL games, now has the rights to stream games to its phones and on its Yahoo Sports, Yahoo, AOL, Tumblr and Complex platforms.