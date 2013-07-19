CBS, Time Warner Cable Retrans Dispute Heats Up

After keeping discussions quiet before and following the

expiration of their contract last month, CBS and Time Warner Cable got loud

about their retransmission-consent negotiations on Thursday.

The programmer launched a TV ad campaign in New York, Los

Angeles and Dallas that warns Time Warner Cable subscribers that the

distributor is "threatening to hold your favorite TV shows hostage and drop

CBS."

The spot's images places a number of CBS shows, including NCIS,

The Big Bang Theory, Late Night with David Letterman, 60

Minutes, local news programming, syndicated fare, and sports like the NFL,

PGA Championship and the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, behind lock and

chains.

For its part, the nation's No. 2 cable operator said CBS is

seeking a 600% jump in fees for the same programming it currently offers.

