CBS, Time Warner Cable Continue Carriage Discussions

CBS and Time Warner Cable are continuing negotiations on a

carriage renewal pact, encompassing retransmission-consent for the programmer's

owned-and-operated stations as well as a trio of cable services.

The

parties' pact expired at the end of June, but CBS indicates it has granted

Time Warner Cable a short extension. A spokesman for the programmer would not

disclose the length of the extension.

At this time, there has been no disruption in service with

TWC continuing to air CBS's O&Os in its footprint, including WCBS-TV New

York, KCBS-TV Los Angeles and KTVT-TV in Dallas-Ft. Worth, plus CBS Sports

Network, Smithsonian Channel and premium service, Showtime, which last night

premiered new original series Ray Donovan and the eighth and final

campaign of Dexter, the serial-killer show that is its top skein. It is

unclear whether TVGN, the former TV Guide Network, is part of the ongoing

discussion. CBS acquired a 50% stake in the cable network, jointly owned by

Lionsgate, in March.

In other retrans news, Time Warner Cable and Journal

Broadcast Group on Friday

extended their retrans deal covering six stations until July 10. For its

part, Media

General has granted Dish Network a 90-day extension, so the sides could

continue to negotiate a new deal covering stations' transmittals in 17 markets.

As was the case with TWC and CBS, the other

pacts also expired at midnight on June 30.