CBS is Thursday's ratings Star

CBS won the household ratings race Thursday night. It was first among adults 25

through 54 and tied NBC for first among adults 18 through 49.

CBS aired Star Search, a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation repeat and Without a Trace,

also a repeat.

NBC aired its usual Thursday schedule (also mostly repeats).

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings for the night, households: CBS 11.7

rating/18 share, NBC 8.6/13, ABC 6.6/10 and Fox 4.2/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC and CBS 6.1/15; ABC 3.7/9; and Fox 3.1/8.