CBS Is Thursday-Night Winner

CBS won the Thursday-night ratings race across most of the key measures including households, viewers, and adults 18-49 and 25-54.

As usual for a Thursday, it was a two-network race with NBC being the only other contender. Usually NBC wins the demos but this time CBS won every half-hour in the 18-49 and 25-54 demo.

However, CBS aired an all-original lineup, including Survivor, CSI and Without ATrace. NBC aired a Friends repeat and substituted a special on the late Princess Diana for ER.

NBC still managed to place first among adults 18-34. Fox was a distant third in the demos with a special, The NAACP Image Awards. ABC was fourth with Extreme Makeover (back-to-back repeat episodes) and PrimetimeThursday.

UPN was fifth with wrestling and The WB brought up the rear with JamieKennedy and The Help.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 23.2 million; NBC, 16.6 million; Fox, 5.5 million; ABC, 5.4 million; UPN, 4.6 million; The WB, 2.7 million.