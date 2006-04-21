CBS is a Thursday-Night Survivor

Survivor, a rerun of CSI and an original episode of Without a Trace led CBS to a ratings win on Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight affiliate ratings. The network scored in the key 18-49 demo with an average 5.3 rating/15 share. Survivor and CSI both earned a 5.4 rating (Survivor with a 17 share and CSI with a 14).

Second for the night was NBC with a 2.6 rating/7 share in the demo. It was a night of reruns for the peacock network; the only first-run show of the night was ER, which earned a 2.5/7 from 10-11.

ABC was the No. 3 network for the night with a 2.4/7. Commander in Chief continued to perform weakly in the polls; it came in last in the 10-11 time slot with a 2.1/6. The network’s Simon Cowell show American Inventor did not do well against Survivor, sitcom reruns on NBC and Fox and The WB’s Smallville; it scored only a 1.8/6 between 8-9, beating only Everybody Hates Chris (1.4/5) and Love, Inc. (1.2/4) on UPN.

Fox was fourth for the night with a 2.2/7. An original episode of The O.C. was its highest-rated show at a 2.5/7.

The WB was next with a 1.8/5 for the night, and UPN brought up the rear with a 1.1/3.