CBS a Thursday-Night Survivor

CBS (Survivor, CSI, Without a Trace) easily won Thursday night in households, viewers, adults 25-54 and finished close behind NBC (Friends, Friends repeat, Will & Grace, Scrubs, ER) among adults 18-49. NBC easily won the adults 18-34 race.

ABC was third across most of the key categories and UPN was fourth with wrestling, although UPN finished ahead of ABC in the 18-34 demo. Fox was fifth across the board with Tru Calling and a repeat of The O.C. The WB was sixth with Steve Harvey, Jamie Kennedy, What I Like About You, and Run of the House.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 23 million; NBC, 17.5 million; ABC, 8 million; UPN, 5.7 million; Fox, 3.5 million; WB, 2.5 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 8.2 rating/21 share; CBS, 8.1/21; ABC, 2.5/6; UPN, 2.3/6; Fox, 1.5/4; WB, 0.8/2.