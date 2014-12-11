CBS Television Stations Provide Taxi TV Content

CBS Television Stations and mobile tech firm Curb have partnered to bring news, weather and entertainment programming to more than 2,000 taxis and other for-hire autos in Los Angeles and Minneapolis-St. Paul. "Curb TV", with content from CBS-owned stations, will later air in more than 5,000 cabs toiling in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver. Other CBS markets will follow.

The local CBS content airs in HD and will be updated several times a day.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Curb to make our award-winning local content available on yet another great platform so that consumers can stay connected to our stations whenever and wherever they like," said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations. "This initiative presents another great opportunity to expand the audience for our content and we look forward to rolling out this service in all of our markets."

New York taxis show either ABC or NBC local and national programming in the back seat.

"The launch of the Curb TV media platform helps bolster Curb's industry-leading ride experience by delivering local, relevant and timely news and entertainment content to travelers on the move," said Patrick Lashinsky, CEO of Curb. "We are excited to expose riders nationwide to terrific, on-demand content produced by CBS Television Stations."