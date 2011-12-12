CBS Television Stations Acquires WLNY-TV

CBS Television Stations has struck a deal with WLNY

Holdings, Inc. to acquire independent New York television station WLNY,

creating a duopoly in the market with WCBS.

WLNY, appearing as Channel 10 or 55, is distributed by

cable, satellite and subscription television service providers in the New

York-New Jersey-Connecticut tri-state area.

"Our acquisition of WLNY-TV presents a tremendous

opportunity for our TV Stations Division," said Peter Dunn, president, CBS

Television Stations. "The combined strengths of CBS 2 and WLNY-TV will

give us a terrific platform for serving the entire New York area. Our

plans for the station include adding people and resources to fuel a significant

expansion of local news programming well beyond the nightly half hour that

currently airs. And, of course, in doing so we will continue to honor the

station's already deep commitment to serving the people of Long Island and the

entire tri-state area. We also look forward to having a bigger and better

news bureau on Long Island that will be a terrific resource for WCBS."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.