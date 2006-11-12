CBS Television Distribution Group Makes a Move

A majority of the former CBS Paramount Domestic Television group will move to King World Prods.’ headquarters in Santa Monica, CA. over the next six months, a spokeswoman for the recently merged CBS Television Distribution Group (CTDG) confirmed to B&C.

CTDG declined to say how many people from the much larger CBS Paramount staff would be making the move.

A handful of production executives are expected to retain offices on the Paramount lot, where the first-run series Entertainment Tonight, The Insider and Dr. Phil are housed.

The network television group already moved to CBS’ Radford lot in nearby Studio City and will be joined by CBS corporate executives next year when new office space is completed there.

Final consolidation of the combined back office syndication staffs, including marketing, research and business/legal affairs, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Some staffers are expected to volunteer to leave rather than facing the daily drive to Santa Monica from distant locations.

CTDG put its sales house in order last month (B&C, Oct. 31), with King World’s Joe DiSalvo named to oversee first-run and off-network broadcast station sales and CBS Paramount’s Scott Koondel cable and digital media (while reporting to DiSalvo on off-net).

The group is headed by CEO Roger King and co-presidents-COOs John Nogawski (CBS Paramount) and Robert Madden (King World).