CBS Teams With Netflix for ‘Zoo’

Netflix has acquired the streaming video on-demand rights for the forthcoming CBS miniseries Zoo, the companies announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the 13-episode drama, set to premiere in summer 2015 on CBS, will be available to Netflix subscribers immediately following the end of its broadcast run.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Netflix as our premium subscription partner on Zoo,” said Scott Koondel, chief corporate content licensing officer, CBS Corporation. “This is another creative model to build a summer programming event on CBS and deliver Netflix members an addictive thrill-ride series based on a story by one of the world’s biggest authors.”

Adapted from a novel by James Patterson, Zoo is produced by CBS Television Studios. Writers Andre Nemec and Scott Rosenberg are executive producing with James Mangold, Cathy Konrad, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Steve Bowen.

CBS has partnered with Netflix competitor Amazon on similar deals for summer series Under the Dome and Extant. Under those deals, each episode of the series is made available to Amazon Prime subscribers four days after its initial broadcast.