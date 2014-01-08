CBS Strikes Licensing Deal With Amazon for 'Extant'

CBS has struck a content licensing agreement with Amazon for its upcoming Steven Spielberg-produced drama series Extant, the companies announced Wednesday.

The deal mirrors the one the two companies have for Under the Dome, which will make episodes available on Amazon Prime's Instant Video Service four days after their initial broadcast at no charge to Amazon Prime members. Episodes will also be available for download and purchase at Amazon Instant Video.

Extant will premiere on CBS in June.

"With this innovative agreement, we're giving fans more options to watch and stay current with this serialized series, and doing so in a way that protects the Television Network's C3 advertising window," said Scott Koondel, chief corporate content licensing officer, CBS Corp.

Produced by Spielberg's Amblin Television, Extant is a mystery thriller starring Halle Berry as a female astronaut trying to reconnect with her family when she returns after a year in outer space. Her experiences lead to events that ultimately will change the course of human history.

“Our partnership with Amazon for Under the Dome helped build a creative, financial and marketing model for event television in the summer,” said Koondel. “We look forward to using the same model for Extant, a series whose creative auspices, on-screen talent and intriguing concept is already generating great excitement.”