CBS Teams Up With Community Sites and Social Application Providers

CBS Interactive has announced that they are partnering with a number of community building sites and social network providers to add better functionality and personalization to the CBS Audience Network. The deal allows the new partners to incorporate CBS content into the sites, blogs, wikis and profiles and to share it with others. In return CBS gets promotion and a better understanding of its audience.

"Today, we are taking the CBS Audience Network directly to the user," said Quincy Smith, President, CBS Interactive. "In launching the CBS Audience Network we solidified our position as the most widely distributed professional content provider on the Web thanks to our great video distribution partners. We now want to empower our audience to be creative and deepen their experience with our content by allowing them to share and embed CBS-provided clips to their blogs, wikis, widgets, community sites and whatever else gets thrown our way."

The new partners include Automattic, Clearspring, DAVE Networks, Goowy Media, Meebo, MeeVee, MuseStorm, Ning, RockYou!, Slide, VideoEgg, Voxant and Vsocial.

They are joining current CBS Interactive partners AOL, Microsoft, CNET Networks, Comcast, Joost, Bebo, Brightcove, Netvibes, Sling Media and Veoh. CBS also has distribution deals with Apple, Amazon and Yahoo.