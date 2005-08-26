CBS Teaches Evolution and Alabama a Lesson

Two movies on ABC and Fox could not top CBS’ Big Brother and a repeat of CSI, as the Eye rolled to another Thursday prime time victory among 18-34-year-old viewers.

CBS averaged a 3.3 rating and 10 share in the demo, according to Nielsen fast national ratings. (Fast nationals are estimates and subject to change when final results are tallied.)

A new episode of Big Brother pulled a 2.9/10 at 8 p.m., while CSI popped at 9 p.m. with a 3.8/11. Without a Trace did a 3.0/9 at 10.

Fox aired the 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama, starring Reese Witherspoon. It posted a 2.6/8 rating from 8-10 p.m.

ABC was next at a 2.0/6 with sci fi comedy Evolution at 8 p.m. It grabbed only a 1.9/6, but Primetime won back some young viewers, netting a 2.3/7.

In fourth, NBC was almost pinned to the mat by UPN’s Thursday-night wrestling matches. The peacock averaged a 1.9/6 for the night, with reruns of Joey (1.8/6) at 8, Will & Grace (2.0/6) at 8:30, a 9 o’clock hour of Scrubs (2.0/6) and E.R. (1.8/6) at 10.

UPN’s WWE Smackdown averaged 1.7/5. (The network announced earlier this week that the WWE night will move Sept. 9 to Fridays to make room for the Sept. 22 debut of the much-buzzed-about Everybody Loves Chris.)

The WB finished last at a .7/2. Smallville (.8/2) aired at 8 p.m. and Everwood (.7/2) aired at 9.