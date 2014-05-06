CBS Taps Steve Capus As ‘Evening News’ Executive Producer

Former NBC News president Steve Capus has gone across the aisle to CBS.

Capus was named executive producer for CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley, as well as executive editor of CBS News. He will begin July 7 and report directly to CBS News president David Rhodes.

Currently, Capus is executive in residence at IESE Business School.

“Steve will make the Evening News more competitive than ever and will make our management team stronger than ever,” said Rhodes. “He will be a great resource for colleagues on the Evening News and around the organization.”

Capus helmed NBC News for eight years before leaving early last year.