Steve Capus Exiting NBC News

NBC News president Steve Capus will depart the news division

in the coming weeks, he said in a memo to staff on Friday.

"It has been a privilege to have spent two decades

here, but it is now time to head in a new direction," he said. "I have informed

Pat Fili-Krushel that I will be leaving NBC News in the coming weeks."

Capus has led NBC News since 2005, where he oversaw the

network news division as well as MSNBC and NBCNews.com. He indicated Friday that

he would take a break in the short-term, but that "Journalism is, indeed, a noble calling, and

I have much I hope to

accomplish in the next phase of my career. "

His exit comes after Fili-Krushelwas put in charge of all of NBCUniversal's news properties six months ago

in a restructuring that had Capus report to her instead of NBCU CEO Steve Burke.

Fili-Krushel will begin a search for his successor in the

coming weeks, with Antoine Sanfuentes and Alex Wallace taking over Capus' responsibilities

on an interim basis.

"Steve has been a friend, boss and mentor to a great many

people at NBC News for a long time and we will all miss him very much,"

Fili-Krushel said in an internal memo also sent Friday.

Capus is a 20-year veteran of NBC News, and has served as

supervising producer of the Today show and executive producer of NBC

Nightly News with Tom Brokaw and Brian Williams during his tenure.

He was recently considered to be a candidate for the top job

at CNN Worldwide, which eventually went to his former NBCU boss Jeff Zucker.

Capus' exit comes at a time of significant turnover in the

news business. At eight years, his was the longest tenure of any current

network news president, with ABC's Ben Sherwood coming on in late 2010 and CBS'

Jeff Fager installed in early 2011.

In the last two years, Capus oversaw NBC News as it went

through its own turmoil with its most profitable asset, the Today show,

which saw GoodMorning Americaend its 16-year morning winstreak last April as well as the unsuccessful anchor transition

from Meredith Vieira to Ann Curry and then Curry to Savannah Guthrie.