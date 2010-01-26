CBS Taps Kucharz For Local Digital Media President

Ezra Kucharz has been named

president of CBS Local Digital Media. He's responsible for "conceiving

and executing the company's local online media strategy utilizing the combined

assets and digital operations of CBS's 29 television stations and CBS Radio's

36 news, sports and talk stations," CBS said in a statement.

Kucharz starts Feb. 16. He comes from FiLife.com, an IAC and Dow Jones

personal finance joint venture, where he was president and general manager of

the financial question and answer platform.

"CBS has a tremendous opportunity

to create a next generation local marketplace," said CBS Local Media COO Anton

Guitano. "We have an unparalleled collection of major-market television

and radio broadcast outlets, and a host of other resources across the

corporation, to ensure that this initiative is a success. Working

alongside Peter Dunn, Dan Mason and myself, we are confident that Ezra will

give our new, combined Local Media business an online platform that will be

top-of-mind for our audience and a valuable, targeted vehicle for our clients."

CBS has been rampingup its local operations the last few months, with local TV, radio and Web

working closer in a given market. In November, Peter Dunn was named president

of CBS Television Stations and Guitano was elevated to his post. Dan Mason is

the CBS Radio president/CEO.

Kucharz's previous jobs included

stints at iVillage, the United States Tennis Association and NASA, where he

worked in the space shuttle and space station medical operations departments

after graduating college.