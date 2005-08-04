CBS Taps Familiar Face for Counsel

Louis J. Briskman will return to CBS as its executive vice president and general counsel effective Sept. 6.

Briskman held a similar position at the CBS Corp. in 2000, before Viacom acquired the network. He has served as senior VP and general counsel of Aetna Inc. since April 2004. Before that, Briskman had a long career at former CBS parent company Westinghouse, which he joined in 1975.

In his new role, Briskman will oversee legal activities for CBS, UPN, Viacom’s TV station group, Paramount Television, King World, Infinity, Viacom Outdoor, Simon & Schuster, Showtime, and Paramount’s theme parks.

When Viacom splits its operations into two companies, Briskman will become the chief legal officer of CBS Corp, reporting to Leslie Moonves, who is chairman, CBS, and co-president and co-chief operating officer, Viacom.

