CBS Takes TWC Fight to Times Square

CBS may be off of cable in parts of New York City, but that doesn't mean it can't still deliver its message in Times Square.

The broadcaster is using its cube-shaped billboard (see image below) in the crossroads of the world to show viewers what they’re missing because of its dispute with Time Warner Cable.

One side of the cube shows CBS programming, such as Big Bang Theory and professional golf. The other side says "If you’ve got Time Warner Cable you can’t watch CBS."

CBS says 1.6 million people pass through Times Square each day.