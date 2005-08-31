CBS Takes Tuesday

CBS scored big again with 18-49-year-old viewers on Tuesday night. The network swept all three hours of prime time, thanks to new episodes of Big Brother and Rock Star: INXS.

CBS averaged a 3.1 rating/8 share in the demo for the night, according to Nielsen fast national ratings for Aug. 30. (Fast national ratings are time period estimates that are subject to change after final results are tallied.)

The network’s two reality shows were the strongest offerings on any network last night. Big Brother posted an impressive 3.5/9 at 9 p.m. and Rock Star: INXS did a respectable 3.2/9. CBS’ leadoff hitter, a repeat of NCIS, notched a 2.4/7.

Fox was in second place with an average 2.3/6. It aired two repeats of House that scored a 1.9/6 at 8 p.m., followed by a 2.6/7 at 9.

Besides CBS’s one-two punch of reality, NBC’s Tommy Lee Goes to College (2.0/5) was the only new programming in prime time. But the network could only muster a ‘C’ minus— a 2.0/6 in prime—on a night built around a back-to-school reality show.

NBC fared better with back-to-back repeats of Most Outrageous TV Moments specials (grabbing a 1.9/6 and a 2.3/7 during the 8 o’clock hour) and Law & Order SVU at 10 p.m., which posted a 2.3/6. (A rerun of The Office was out to lunch at 1.4/4.)

ABC (1.8/5) was in fourth place with staggered episodes of According to Jim at 8 p.m. (1.8/6) and 9 p.m. (2.1/6) and Rodney at 8:30 (1.7/5) and 9:30 (2.1/5). Boston Legal chalked up a 1.5/4.

The WB edged out UPN for fifth place. It averaged 1.2/3 for the night, broadcasting a double shot of hourlong drama Gilmore Girls (1.1/3 at 8 p.m. and 1.2/3 at 9 p.m.).

Finishing at 1.1/3, UPN aired Girlfriends (.9/3) at 8, Eve (1.0/3) at 8:30, and R U the Girl With T-Boz and Chilli (1.1/3) at 9 p.m.