CBS Takes Tuesday

CBS won Tuesday night in 18-49 prime-time ratings with a 5.5 rating/14 share on the strength of solid, time-period-winning performances from back-to-back sitcoms Everybody Loves Raymond (5.8/15) and Two & a Half Men from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., followed by killer numbers for CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (7.5/19) for an easy win from 10 p.m.-11 p.m., as well.

NBC was second for the night with a time-period winner in Fear Factor (4.6/14) at 8-9, followed by Vegas at 9-10, with a second-place 4.8/12, and The Restaurant at 10 with a 3.4/9, also good for second place.

Fox was third for the night with a 3.4/9 for a two hour Swan makeover show. The WB was in a solid third place with a strong showing by Seventh Heaven (2.5/7) at 8-9 and an even stronger showing for Everwood (2.6/7).

ABC was fourth in 18-49 with its premiere of a Wonderful World of Disney movie, A Wrinkle In Time. Although it had promoted the show extensively in Sunday night's Harry Potter airing, pointing out that the film was another fantasy tale based on a popular book, Wrinkle failed to make a dint in the competition, averaging a 2.2/6 for the night in the demo.

UPN came in sixth with a 1.5/4 for its sitcom lineup.

