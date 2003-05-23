CBS takes Thursday ratings

With the start of the repeat season last night, NBC edged CBS among

viewers 18-49, while CBS won households, total viewers and adults 25-54.

CBS aired back-to-back episodes of CSI: Miami

and CSI, followed by Without a Trace

.

NBC aired Friends, two episodes of Will & Grace,

Frasier and ER.

ABC was third across the key categories with an NBA playoff game.

Fox was fourth with a teen music special.