CBS Takes Thursday Night

Repeats of procedural dramas topped lawyers and sitcom reruns on Thursday, giving CBS a prime time ratings victory in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight data.

The network averaged a 3.5 rating and 11 share in the demo for the night. CSI got a 4.2/12 at 9 p.m. and Without a Trace found a 3.5/10 at 10. A new installment of Big Brother 6 posted a 2.7 /10 at 8.

ABC placed second with a 1.9/6 in the demo. Its top show was Primetime Live (2.6/8) at 10-11, followed by online-dating expose Hooking Up (1.7/5) and Extreme Makeover (1.4/5).

Fox took third place with 1.7/6. Two reruns of That '70s Show from 8-9 p.m. were the network’s best performers of the night (at 2.0 and 2.1, respectively). A repeat of The O.C. netted a 1.3/4.

UPN’s two-hour block of WWE Smackdown was good enough to put the weblet in fourth (1.6/5).

NBC was next to last in the demo, mustering a 1.5/5. David E. Kelley’s reality series The Law Firm (1.4/4) was a disappointing billable hour at 9 o’clock. Reruns of Joey (1.6/6) and Will & Grace (1.6/5) from 8-9 p.m.—plus ER (1.5/4) at 10—didn’t fare much better.

The WB took up the rear at .6/2 for the night with repeats of Smallville (.7/2) at 8 and Everwood (.4/1) at 9.