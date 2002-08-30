CBS takes Thursday with CSI
A repeat of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation won its time slot and also
helped to give Thursday night to CBS, outdrawing all other programs by 3 points
with a 9.7 rating and 16 share, according to Nielsen Media Research.
CSI captured every core demo handily, doing particularly well among
adults over 50 and females 25 through 54. Big Brother 3 also did well
with the 50-plus crowd, grabbing a 6.6/12.
ABC's PrimeTime Live won the 10 p.m. EST contest with a 6.7/12 and the
help again of adults 50-plus.
NBC's must-see repeat lineup gave it a win for the night among women 18
through 34, with Friends the highlight with a 6.3/11 among all
households.
Fox's Beyond Belief and The Pulse were off the pace as the
network finished fourth overall.
For the night, households: CBS 7.5 rating/13 share, NBC 5.5/9, ABC 5.5/9 and
Fox 3.5/6.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 4.1/12, NBC 3.5/10, ABC 2.5/7 and Fox
1.9/6.
