CBS takes Thursday with CSI

A repeat of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation won its time slot and also

helped to give Thursday night to CBS, outdrawing all other programs by 3 points

with a 9.7 rating and 16 share, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CSI captured every core demo handily, doing particularly well among

adults over 50 and females 25 through 54. Big Brother 3 also did well

with the 50-plus crowd, grabbing a 6.6/12.

ABC's PrimeTime Live won the 10 p.m. EST contest with a 6.7/12 and the

help again of adults 50-plus.

NBC's must-see repeat lineup gave it a win for the night among women 18

through 34, with Friends the highlight with a 6.3/11 among all

households.

Fox's Beyond Belief and The Pulse were off the pace as the

network finished fourth overall.

For the night, households: CBS 7.5 rating/13 share, NBC 5.5/9, ABC 5.5/9 and

Fox 3.5/6.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 4.1/12, NBC 3.5/10, ABC 2.5/7 and Fox

1.9/6.