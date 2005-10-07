CBS Takes Thursday, Chris Takes a Hit

Thursday prime time belonged to CBS once again, with three rock-sold performers trouncing the other broadcast networks last night.

CBS averaged a 7.5 rating/19 share in prime time in the coveted adult 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen fast national data for Oct. 6. CSI (9.4/23), at 9-10 p.m., was its best performer of the night. Without a Trace pulled in a 7.0/18 at 10 p.m. while Survivor brought in a 6.2/17. The shows swept all three hours of prime time.

UPN’s Everybody Hates Chris slid a bit further in its third week. In its 8-8:30 p.m. time slot, Chris (2.2/6) finished behind NBC’s Joey (2.9/8), the show UPN had relished beating in on premiere night (Sept. 22).

NBC was the second-place network in prime time, averaging 4.7/12 on the night. It was anchored by E.R. (6.2/16) at 10 p.m. Will & Grace notched a 3.6/10 at 8:30 and The Apprentice did a 4.5/11.

Fox was in third place with a night of baseball postseason play. Three hours of coverage averaged 2.4/6 across prime time, as the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-1, tying up the National League Division Series at a game apiece.

Thursday night also produced another tie: ABC and The WB each drew an average 2.2/6.

ABC’s lineup failed to gain traction against tough Thursday competition. Airing from 8-9 p.m., Alias finished at 2.3/6. The new Night Stalker posted a 2.2/5, dipping below the 2.6 it earned last week. The 10 p.m. edition Primetime earned a 2.0/5

Smallville, meanwhile, was a bright spot for The WB. It sustained the 2.6/7 it scored last week and finished third in the 8 o’clock hour (behind Survivor and Will & Grace). The WB also aired Everwood (1.7/4) at 9 p.m.

Chris was UPN’s top kid on Thursday. The netlet also broadcast Love, Inc. (1.3/3) at 8:30; Eve (1.1/3) at 9; and Cuts (.9/2) at 9:30. Overall, UPN finished in last place, averaging 1.4/4 in prime time.