CBS takes Thursday
CBS cruised to a ratings victory Thursday night in most of the key categories,
including all of the key male demos, despite the World Series on Fox.
Game five was third behind both CBS and NBC in households, total viewers and the
key adult demos, according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings.
The ratings are subject to change, although the pattern was the same in the
Nielsen Station Index ratings that measure the 53 metered markets: The game was
second among men 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and third among men 18 through 34.
NBC was second for the night across most of the key categories.
ABC was a distant fourth, as it has been all season on Thursday nights, when
it is down 30 percent in households so far.
But an ABC News special on the capture of the alleged Washington, D,C,-area sniper
from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST drew a household rating that was 19 percent better than what
Monk did the week before.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.