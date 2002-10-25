CBS takes Thursday

CBS cruised to a ratings victory Thursday night in most of the key categories,

including all of the key male demos, despite the World Series on Fox.

Game five was third behind both CBS and NBC in households, total viewers and the

key adult demos, according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings.

The ratings are subject to change, although the pattern was the same in the

Nielsen Station Index ratings that measure the 53 metered markets: The game was

second among men 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and third among men 18 through 34.

NBC was second for the night across most of the key categories.

ABC was a distant fourth, as it has been all season on Thursday nights, when

it is down 30 percent in households so far.

But an ABC News special on the capture of the alleged Washington, D,C,-area sniper

from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST drew a household rating that was 19 percent better than what

Monk did the week before.