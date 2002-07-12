CBS takes Thursday

With solid performances from Big Brother III, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The

Agency, CBS won the Thursday-night Nielsen Media Research ratings in households,

total viewers, adults 18 through 49 and adults 25 through 54.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Big Brother edged NBC (which aired

Friends and Scrubs in the hour) in total viewers and tied it in

households and adults 18 through 34.

NBC won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 by narrow margins (two-tenths

and one-tenth of a rating point, respectively).

At 9 p.m., Fox newsmagazine The Pulse debuted. It was third in

households, total viewers and adults 18 through 34, ahead of ABC.

The two networks tied for third among adults 18 through 49, while ABC came

out ahead of Fox among adults 25 through 54 in the hour.

ABC aired theatrical film Star Trek: First Contact from 8 p.m. to

10 p.m., followed by PrimeTime Thursday. ABC's magazine won the time

period in households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

The household numbers for the night: CBS 6.4/12, NBC 4.9/9, ABC 3.8/7 and Fox 3.6/7.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 3/11, CBS 2.6/9, Fox 1.9/7 and ABC 1.3/5.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 3.4/11, NBC 3/10, ABC 2.1/7 and Fox 2/6.

Adults 25 through 54: CBS 3.9/11, NBC 3.2/9, ABC 2.5/7 and Fox 1.9/6.