CBS takes Thursday
With solid performances from Big Brother III, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The
Agency, CBS won the Thursday-night Nielsen Media Research ratings in households,
total viewers, adults 18 through 49 and adults 25 through 54.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Big Brother edged NBC (which aired
Friends and Scrubs in the hour) in total viewers and tied it in
households and adults 18 through 34.
NBC won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 by narrow margins (two-tenths
and one-tenth of a rating point, respectively).
At 9 p.m., Fox newsmagazine The Pulse debuted. It was third in
households, total viewers and adults 18 through 34, ahead of ABC.
The two networks tied for third among adults 18 through 49, while ABC came
out ahead of Fox among adults 25 through 54 in the hour.
ABC aired theatrical film Star Trek: First Contact from 8 p.m. to
10 p.m., followed by PrimeTime Thursday. ABC's magazine won the time
period in households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
The household numbers for the night: CBS 6.4/12, NBC 4.9/9, ABC 3.8/7 and Fox 3.6/7.
Adults 18 through 34: NBC 3/11, CBS 2.6/9, Fox 1.9/7 and ABC 1.3/5.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 3.4/11, NBC 3/10, ABC 2.1/7 and Fox 2/6.
Adults 25 through 54: CBS 3.9/11, NBC 3.2/9, ABC 2.5/7 and Fox 1.9/6.
