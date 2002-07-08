CBS takes Sunday with 60 , Kill

CBS won most of the key Nielsen Media Research ratings races Sunday night,

including adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, as well as total viewers,

households and, as usual, adults 50-plus.

Fox won among adults 18 through 34 for the night.

At 7 p.m., 60 Minutes cleaned up, winning households, viewers and

adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

Fox won 18 through 34 with Futurama and King of the Hill.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS aired theatrical film A Time to Kill,

easily winning households and total viewers throughout the night. From 8 p.m. to

9 p.m., the film won adults 25 through 54, while Fox took the younger adult demos

with back-to-back airings of The Simpsons.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., A Time to Kill won adults 18 through 49 and

25 through 54, while Fox won adults 18 through 34 with original summer

series Bachelorettes in Alaska, which was second with adults

18 through 49.

NBC was second among adults 25 through 54 in the hour with Law &

Order: Criminal Intent.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., A Time to Kill won across the key categories,

while NBC's summer series, Crime & Punishment, was second.

ABC's lineup of movie Buddy, Alias and The Practice was generally fourth across the key categories from 7 p.m. to 10

p.m. and third from 10 p.m. to 11p.m.

The household ratings for the night: CBS 7.9/14, NBC 5.3/10, Fox 3.6/7 and ABC 2.9/5.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 3.4/10, Fox 2.8/9, NBC 2.5/8 and ABC

1.4/4.

Adults 18 through 34: Fox 3/10, CBS 2.5/8, NBC 1.8/6 and ABC 1/3.

Adults 25 through 54: CB, 3.9/11, NBC 2.9/8, Fox 2.6/7 and ABC 1.6/5.