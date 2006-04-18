CBS Takes OPC Broadcast Laurels

CBS took home the two TV broadcast awards for journalistic excellence from the Overseas Press Club, the first time one network has claimed both, according to CBS.

Winning the David Kaplan Award for best coverage abroad was CBS Evening News correspondent Richard Roth for his reporting on the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

48 Hours received the Edward R. Murrow Award for best interntational affairs reporting for "Hostage: The Seige of Beslan," about the terrorist attack on a Chechen school.