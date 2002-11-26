CBS takes Monday prime

CBS won Monday night by a convincing margin, coming in first in households,

total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. That's according to

Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings report. CBS was second among

adults 18 through 34 behind ABC.

CBS was powered by Everybody Loves Raymond, the most-watched

network show last night, with 20.7 million viewers, and by CSI: Miami,

the second-most-watched, with 18.6 million viewers. The prime time portion of

Monday Night Football was the third-most-watched show, attracting

an average 15.5 million viewers. NBC aired Julia Roberts theatrical Erin

Brockovich and placed third across the key ratings categories for the night.

Fox was fourth with Boston Public and Funniest Holiday

Moments.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate numbers,

households: CBS 11.2 rating/17 share, ABC 9.3/14, NBC 8.4/13 and Fox 5.3/8.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 6.0/15, ABC 5.6/14, NBC 4.3/11 and Fox

3.8/9.

In weblet world last night, The WB Television Network was neck-and-neck with Fox,

according to Nielsen's metered-market ratings.

The WB averaged a 6.3 rating/9 share in households from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST with

7th Heaven and Everwood. That was just two-tenths of a rating

point behind Fox; the two networks tied in household share. UPN was well behind

with a 3.5/5 average for its two-hour comedy block.