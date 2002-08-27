CBS takes Monday night

Not everyone loved Raymond Monday night, but women and adults

over 50 sure did, and CBS cruised to victory with an 8.5 rating/14 share,

according to Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings.

A repeat one-hour special episode of Everyone Loves Raymond was the

big winner of the night, doing exceptionally well with adults over 50 (9.2/18)

and females 25 through 54 (7.3/17).

Not surprisingly, ABC's preseason National Football League game did well with males 25 through 54,

outpacing the competition with a 6.2/16 (the ratings for the live event, of

course, are subject to change).

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (9.5/16) maintained much of

Raymond's lead-in, logging an 8.8/18 with the over-50 crowd and a 7.2/17

among females 25 through 54.

NBC, however, grabbed the key adults-18-through-49 demo for the night with

its Fear Factor, Dog Eat Dog and Meet My Folks reality

tripleheader.

It was a bad night for Fox, as its repeats of Boston Public pulled in a

small 2.6 over the two episodes, well behind the other three broadcast

networks.

For the night, households: CBS 8.5 rating/14 share, ABC 7.3/12 (subject to

change), NBC 6.6/11 and Fox 2.6/04.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.8/14, CBS 4.2/12, ABC 4.1/12 and Fox

2.6/4.