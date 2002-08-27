CBS takes Monday night
Not everyone loved Raymond Monday night, but women and adults
over 50 sure did, and CBS cruised to victory with an 8.5 rating/14 share,
according to Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings.
A repeat one-hour special episode of Everyone Loves Raymond was the
big winner of the night, doing exceptionally well with adults over 50 (9.2/18)
and females 25 through 54 (7.3/17).
Not surprisingly, ABC's preseason National Football League game did well with males 25 through 54,
outpacing the competition with a 6.2/16 (the ratings for the live event, of
course, are subject to change).
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (9.5/16) maintained much of
Raymond's lead-in, logging an 8.8/18 with the over-50 crowd and a 7.2/17
among females 25 through 54.
NBC, however, grabbed the key adults-18-through-49 demo for the night with
its Fear Factor, Dog Eat Dog and Meet My Folks reality
tripleheader.
It was a bad night for Fox, as its repeats of Boston Public pulled in a
small 2.6 over the two episodes, well behind the other three broadcast
networks.
For the night, households: CBS 8.5 rating/14 share, ABC 7.3/12 (subject to
change), NBC 6.6/11 and Fox 2.6/04.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.8/14, CBS 4.2/12, ABC 4.1/12 and Fox
2.6/4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.