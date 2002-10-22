CBS takes Monday
The CBS Monday-night lineup won again, winning households,
total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, according to Nielsen
Media Research's fast affiliate national ratings report.
CBS and ABC tied for first among adults 18 through 34, while ABC, with Monday Night Football, won the key male
demos.
MNF continues to decline this season in the face of hotter
competition from CBS.
From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., the game averaged a 9.6 household rating with
a 16 share, down 13 percent in rating (and 25 percent in total audience) from
its 2001 season average.
Fox debuted one new and one returning series last night. Boston Public
at 8 p.m. was third across the key ratings categories, ahead of The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway? on ABC.
Public was down 25 percent in household rating
from its premiere a year ago.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fox's new girls club (from David E. Kelley) averaged a 4.2/6
putting it fourth in four-network competition in both households and the key demos.
In Nielsen's metered markets, girls club
was tied for fourth with The WB Television Network's Everwood at a 5.1/7.
At 9 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond was dominant across the key
categories, with an audience about one-half the size of MNF, the
nearest competitor.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., CSI: Miami on CBS won
households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
MNF was second across most of the
key categories (but first with adults 18 through 34), while Crossing
Jordan on NBC was third.
In the metered markets, The WB averaged a 5.9/8 with 7th
Heaven and Everwood, just one household share point behind Fox.
UPN averaged a 3.4/5 with its comedy
lineup.
