CBS takes Monday

The CBS Monday-night lineup won again, winning households,

total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, according to Nielsen

Media Research's fast affiliate national ratings report.

CBS and ABC tied for first among adults 18 through 34, while ABC, with Monday Night Football, won the key male

demos.

MNF continues to decline this season in the face of hotter

competition from CBS.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., the game averaged a 9.6 household rating with

a 16 share, down 13 percent in rating (and 25 percent in total audience) from

its 2001 season average.

Fox debuted one new and one returning series last night. Boston Public

at 8 p.m. was third across the key ratings categories, ahead of The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway? on ABC.

Public was down 25 percent in household rating

from its premiere a year ago.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fox's new girls club (from David E. Kelley) averaged a 4.2/6

putting it fourth in four-network competition in both households and the key demos.

In Nielsen's metered markets, girls club

was tied for fourth with The WB Television Network's Everwood at a 5.1/7.

At 9 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond was dominant across the key

categories, with an audience about one-half the size of MNF, the

nearest competitor.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., CSI: Miami on CBS won

households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

MNF was second across most of the

key categories (but first with adults 18 through 34), while Crossing

Jordan on NBC was third.

In the metered markets, The WB averaged a 5.9/8 with 7th

Heaven and Everwood, just one household share point behind Fox.

UPN averaged a 3.4/5 with its comedy

lineup.