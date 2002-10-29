CBS takes Monday

CBS won the Monday-night ratings battle for households, total viewers and

adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

Monday Night Football continued its downward spiral, posting its

lowest household rating this season, an 8.8/14, according to Nielsen Media

Research's fast affiliate ratings (subject to change when the final ratings come

out later Tuesday). From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., the game was down 8 percent from the

previous week. So far this season, MNF is down more than 12 percent.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the CBS comedy block, anchored by an Everybody

LovesRaymond repeat, was first with an average 10.6/16 (household)

and was tops with adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. ABC was second in

households and first among adults 18 through 34 with the combination of The Drew

Carey Show, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and football. NBC was third in the time

period with Fear Factor and Third Watch in households and the key

demos, but it tied with ABC in total viewers.

At 10 p.m. CSI: Miami beat the game by about 4 million viewers and won

adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. ABC was first with adults 18 through 34.

NBC aired a second hour of Third Watch, which placed third across the key

ratings categories.

Fox was fourth overall for the night, although Boston Public posted

second-place numbers among adults 18 through 34 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. while placing

third (ahead of ABC) in most of the other key categories. At 9 p.m., the new

girls club couldn't hold Public's lead-in audience -- about one-half

of it (5 million) bailed for other options.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 11.1/27, ABC

8.8/14, NBC 7.9/12 and Fox 5.0/7.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 6.2/15, ABC 5.3/13, NBC 4.9/12 and Fox 3.2/8.

Adults 18 through 34: ABC 5.2/14, CBS 4.5/12, NBC 4.0/11 and Fox

3.6/10.

Meanwhile, The WB Television Network averaged a

5.2/7 for the night in Nielsen's 53 local metered markets. At 8 p.m., a

7th Heaven repeat averaged a 5.2/8, while Everwood averaged a 5.4/7 from 9 to 10 p.m.

UPN averaged a 3.5/5 for its 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

comedy block. The two highest-rated shows in the block were One on One at 8:30

p.m. and GirlFriends at 9 p.m., both of which scored 3.5

metered-market household ratings and 5 shares.