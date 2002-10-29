CBS takes Monday
CBS won the Monday-night ratings battle for households, total viewers and
adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
Monday Night Football continued its downward spiral, posting its
lowest household rating this season, an 8.8/14, according to Nielsen Media
Research's fast affiliate ratings (subject to change when the final ratings come
out later Tuesday). From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., the game was down 8 percent from the
previous week. So far this season, MNF is down more than 12 percent.
From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the CBS comedy block, anchored by an Everybody
LovesRaymond repeat, was first with an average 10.6/16 (household)
and was tops with adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. ABC was second in
households and first among adults 18 through 34 with the combination of The Drew
Carey Show, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and football. NBC was third in the time
period with Fear Factor and Third Watch in households and the key
demos, but it tied with ABC in total viewers.
At 10 p.m. CSI: Miami beat the game by about 4 million viewers and won
adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. ABC was first with adults 18 through 34.
NBC aired a second hour of Third Watch, which placed third across the key
ratings categories.
Fox was fourth overall for the night, although Boston Public posted
second-place numbers among adults 18 through 34 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. while placing
third (ahead of ABC) in most of the other key categories. At 9 p.m., the new
girls club couldn't hold Public's lead-in audience -- about one-half
of it (5 million) bailed for other options.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 11.1/27, ABC
8.8/14, NBC 7.9/12 and Fox 5.0/7.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 6.2/15, ABC 5.3/13, NBC 4.9/12 and Fox 3.2/8.
Adults 18 through 34: ABC 5.2/14, CBS 4.5/12, NBC 4.0/11 and Fox
3.6/10.
Meanwhile, The WB Television Network averaged a
5.2/7 for the night in Nielsen's 53 local metered markets. At 8 p.m., a
7th Heaven repeat averaged a 5.2/8, while Everwood averaged a 5.4/7 from 9 to 10 p.m.
UPN averaged a 3.5/5 for its 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
comedy block. The two highest-rated shows in the block were One on One at 8:30
p.m. and GirlFriends at 9 p.m., both of which scored 3.5
metered-market household ratings and 5 shares.
