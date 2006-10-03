CBS Takes a Bite Out of the Ratings With Crime, Comedy

CBS' strong lineup of comedies and crime gave it a first-place finish, although it did see new sitcom The Class slip to a 2.8 rating/8 share in the key 18-49 demo from its series premiere last week (3.7/11).

But the second week of the season for The New Adventures of Old Christine boosted the argument for the end of the Seinfeld curse; the show was up from last week's season premiere, from a 4.2/10 to a 4.5/11. Two and a Half Men also bested last week's performance (5.0/12), with a 5.2/13. The network's (and the night's) high scorer was CSI: Miami, with a 5.7/14 from 10-11. Overall, CBS scored a 4.6/12 for the night.

NBC was second with a 4.2/11. New series Heroes was its best performer, with a 5.3/13 from 9-10. Deal or No Deal also did well, tying for first from 8-9 (with ABC's Wife Swap) with a 3.7/10. But there was bad news for Studio 60, the highly hyped Aaron Sorkin show. It saw a dramatic slip from last week's 5.0/13, scoring just a 3.5/9 from 10-11 (third in the time slot). Its first outing earned a 5.4/13. The Peacock scored a 4.2/11 for the night.

ABC was in third place; its two-hour season premiere of The Bachelor (in Rome this year) got a 3.5/9. ABC saw a 3.3/8 score overall.

At No. 4 was Fox with a 3.0/8 for its lineup of Prison Break and Vanished.

And The CW got a 1.2/3 for 7th Heaven and Runaway, besting last week's .8/2.